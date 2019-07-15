CALYPSO AT ANY COST!

Except in cases of sudden death brought on by accidents etc. the human body would normally go through stages of demise, with different organs shutting down at varying times before death finally and completely sets in.

It is not unusual for someone on his death bed to make “final requests”, ask to see relatives or friends or partake in a favorite meal. Once the finality of death descends loved ones could be heard reminiscing about all the tell-tale signs that suggested death was inevitable.

These scenarios can now be aptly associated with the state of the calypso and the calypso fraternity in Grenada.

With the recent passing of Lincoln “Bubbler” John another ‘organ’ in the body that is calypso ceases to exist.

Bubbler was passionate about his calypso, music and the calypso tent structure. He was consistent, driven and genuine about his desire to succeed in calypso but to also see overall improvement in the product that was offered to the general public.

So adamant was Bubbler about his tent that I have seen him literally run his tent all by himself, sacrificing his entire season to ensure the tent was adequately prepared to face the judges.

One watches attentively to see what accolades would be bestowed on Bubbler and what recognition will be meted out to him. I will not hold my breath!

Excuse my pessimism – you see, we don’t have a very good track record of paying tribute to those who, like Bubbler, sacrificed and labored to preserve an art form that is one of the pillars of our cultural identity.

In 2018 we lost Calypso stalwarts African Teller and Tangler (both holders of National titles) not a single moment of silence was observed during any major Carnival event in 2018.Earlier this year we lost Abby a St. Andrew Calypsonian who gave us the humorous and timeless Dr. G.

As a fan, it is my hope that Calypso is only dying and could be revived but all the vital signs seem to suggest a complete causality.

The demise of the Calypso Judges Association, the decline of the Calypso Tent season, the continued charade that is two calypso associations, the reprehensible representation of calypso on the SMC board, the lack of air play for calypso, the glaring lack of developmental efforts by those charged with those responsibilities and the general lack of respect for the art form and its purveyors are all contributing factors to the present deplorable state of calypso.

The love of calypso is still very much alive as evidenced by the crowds that flock to Legends and other calypso shows produced by private interests, however the annual, repetitive saunter through mediocrity in the name of a calypso competition has to be stopped once and for all.

The organizers of the various stages of the calypso competition must ascent to those positions based on a healthy and consistent love and appreciation for calypso, an uncorrupted desire to see the art form elevate and the creators benefit from their God-given talents.

It is a sad and sorry state of existence for true and devoted lovers of the art form. Thanks to Gentle Ben Television and his progressive thinking the glory days of calypso, the rivalries that made ‘Good Night Queen’s Park’ almost a National slogan is readily available via YouTube. There is another cultural stalwart (Mr. Gentle Benjamin) who should be recognized for archiving Grenada’s music and musical performances at its richest.

May Bubbler, Tangler Teller, Abby and all those who gave so selflessly to an art form that seems to be ruthless and selfish or maybe it is just those masquerading as its great lovers and defenders, rest eternally in peace.

Play along with the angels, add sweet Grenadian melodies to the heavenly choir because you Calypsonians have lived what Bubbler sang – Calypso At Any Cost!

A Made In Grenada Publication.

